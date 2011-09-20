* Will only sell if "reasonable offer" received

* Not bidding for Lloyds branches on sale

* UK business on path to low teens return on equity

* Will look to issue up to A$5 bln annually in covered bonds over 5 years

* Confident of beating industry mortgage growth

By Narayanan Somasundaram

MELBOURNE, Sept 20 A top official at National Australia Bank (NAB.AX) poured cold water on market speculation of an imminent sale of its $4.5 billion of UK assets and said Australia's biggest lender would only exit on its own terms.

Mark Joiner, NAB's executive director for finance, also told Reuters on Tuesday that NAB was not a bidder for the 630 Lloyds (LLOY.L) branches that are on sale and any sweeteners offered by Lloyds would not alter its position.

Media reports have speculated that NAB, which owns 330 branches through its Yorkshire and Clydesdale brands in the United Kingdom, could sell its UK assets in a reverse takeover to British banking venture NBNK NBNK.L, which would in turn bid for the 630 Lloyds branches on sale.

"The UK business does not lose money. The market is at the bottom and so is the (pound) sterling. It is a rotten time to sell. There will be no fire sale," he said in an interview, adding the bank did not need to free up capital and would not take a big writedown.

"We would prefer to own the asset, raise the returns and exit a few years later, or IPO it...there are options," he said.

NAB's UK assets have a 2-3 percent market share and are profitable, but are a drag on the group's overall returns. That has prompted calls for an exit or an acquisition to bulk up. The UK assets have a single digit return-on-equity compared to 16 percent for the group.

Joiner said the business in United Kingdom was on the path to double-digit return-on-equity in the low teens.

AUSTRALIAN GROWTH

Talks of a possible bid for the Lloyds branches resurfaced on news that the deal terms may be changed, with the buyer cutting the size of the loan book it takes on as part of the deal.

"Why do we need to bias our capital to the UK when the economy is expected to be on its knees for 10 years or so. There are growth opportunities in Australia," Joiner said.

"The fact that they (Lloyds) may sweeten the deal does not change anything for us."

He said NAB was focussed on growth in Australia where it is arresting a decade of stock market underperformance by grabbing market share in mortgages and extending its share of mainstay business loans by offering the lowest rates.

The bank grew home loans at nearly three times that of the industry as a whole in the last 12 months, the regulator's data showed and Joiner said the bank's distribution strength will help it keep adding market share.

The aggressive home loan growth has widened NAB's funding gap to nearly A$30 billion from A$25 billion a year ago though.

Joiner said the bank would look at capping the annual wholesale funding needs at that level despite growth and regulatory changes through increasing customer deposits, covered bonds and securitising assets, he said.

Australian lenders borrow more than $100 billion offshore annually to bridge the gap between loans and deposits and changes in global bank rules that call for longer-term funds over short-term ones further exacerbate the problem.

"We have a capacity to offer A$25 billion in covered bonds and could issue A$5 billion annually for the next 5 years."

Last week, Australia unveiled laws allowing lenders to issue covered bonds for the first time, hoping to help counter mounting financial turmoil overseas by increasing borrowing options for major banks and other institutions. Covered bonds generally have the highest credit ratings and are backed by assets that stay on the bank's balance sheet.

Joiner said the bank would need A$60 billion between now and 2018 to swap short-term funds to longer-tenure debt to conform to new global rules that are aimed at preventing another global banking crisis.

He said covered bonds and rising customer deposits as households prefer safer bank deposits to riskier assets would come in handy and the bank will look at securitisng some assets.

Securitisation of bank assets is negligible in Australia, but the growing pool of pension funds at over $1 trillion and an ageing population is raising the need for high yield fixed income products opening up an avenue for banks.

