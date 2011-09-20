SINGAPORE, Sept 20 Malaysia's national power
utility Tenaga Nasional bought 105,000 tonnes of
October-delivery fuel oil and is expected to continue purchasing
steady volumes until next year, industry sources said on
Tuesday.
This is the firm's largest import in a single month since it
started buying large quantities of fuel oil in the second
quarter, due to natural gas shortages that have resulted in the
country's power sector receiving a third less of its allocation
from Petronas .
The utility bought four 20,000-tonne parcels and two
12,500-tonne lots of low-0.98-density, all for delivery Oct.
1-28 to Kapar in Selangor and Pasir Gudang in Johor. The cargoes
were at premiums of above $30.00 a tonne to Singapore spot
quotes on a free-on-board (FOB) basis, steady to the previous
tender.
