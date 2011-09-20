SINGAPORE, Sept 20 Malaysia's national power utility Tenaga Nasional bought 105,000 tonnes of October-delivery fuel oil and is expected to continue purchasing steady volumes until next year, industry sources said on Tuesday.

This is the firm's largest import in a single month since it started buying large quantities of fuel oil in the second quarter, due to natural gas shortages that have resulted in the country's power sector receiving a third less of its allocation from Petronas .

The utility bought four 20,000-tonne parcels and two 12,500-tonne lots of low-0.98-density, all for delivery Oct. 1-28 to Kapar in Selangor and Pasir Gudang in Johor. The cargoes were at premiums of above $30.00 a tonne to Singapore spot quotes on a free-on-board (FOB) basis, steady to the previous tender. (Reporting by Yaw Yan Chong; Editing by Miral Fahmy)