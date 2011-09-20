TAIPEI, Sept 20 ASE , the world's No. 1 chip packaging and testing firm, said on Tuesday that it plans to buy back up to 30 million of its own shares to help protect shareholder rights, the third buy-back this year.

Advanced Semiconductor Engineering Inc would buy shares at T$22-T$40 per share over a two-month period from Wednesday until November 20, according to a company statement. The purchase would represent 0.44 percent of the outstanding shares.

The shares closed down 1.73 percent before the announcement, underperforming the broader market's 0.16 percent rise.

ASE has joined many local companies such as smartphone maker HTC and Cathay Fianncial, Taiwan's top financial holding firm, in announcing the share buyback plan to help shore up investor confidence amid the turmoil of the debt problems of the U.S. and the eurozone.

The last two times ASE announced such a plan was in August and September, buying back 34 million and 50 million shares respectively. (Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Ken Wills)