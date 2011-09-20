September 20 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of dual tranche deal priced on Tuesday.

Borrower ABB Ltd

* * * *

Tranche 1

Issue Amount 500 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date October 11, 2016

Coupon 1.25 pct

Issue price 100.221

ISIN CH0139264961

* * * *

Tranche 2

Issue Amount 350 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date October 11, 2021

Coupon 2.25 pct

Issue price 100.70

Spread 80 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

ISIN CH0139265000

* * * *

Common Terms

Payment Date October 11, 2011

Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse & UBS

Ratings A2 (Moody's)

Listing SIX

Full fees Standard

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law Swiss

Negative Pledge Yes

Cross Default Yes

Data supplied by International Insider.