Iran allowing Syria-bound Russian planes to use airspace-report
DUBAI, Feb 11 Iran has again allowed Russian planes to use its airspace during recent operations in Syria, a senior Iranian security official was quoted as saying on Saturday.
September 20 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of dual tranche deal priced on Tuesday.
Borrower ABB Ltd
* * * *
Tranche 1
Issue Amount 500 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date October 11, 2016
Coupon 1.25 pct
Issue price 100.221
ISIN CH0139264961
* * * *
Tranche 2
Issue Amount 350 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date October 11, 2021
Coupon 2.25 pct
Issue price 100.70
Spread 80 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
ISIN CH0139265000
* * * *
Common Terms
Payment Date October 11, 2011
Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse & UBS
Ratings A2 (Moody's)
Listing SIX
Full fees Standard
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law Swiss
Negative Pledge Yes
Cross Default Yes
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.
DUBAI, Feb 11 Iran has again allowed Russian planes to use its airspace during recent operations in Syria, a senior Iranian security official was quoted as saying on Saturday.
SEOUL, Feb 11 China has expelled 32 South Korean Christian missionaries, a Korean government official said on Saturday, amid diplomatic tension between the two countries over the planned deployment of a U.S. missile defence system in the South.
SEOUL, Feb 11 China has expelled 32 South Korean Christian missionaries, a Korean government official said on Saturday, amid diplomatic tension between the two countries over the planned deployment of a U.S. missile defence system in the South.