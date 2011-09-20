September 20 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower LFA Foerderbank
Guarantor Free State of Bavaria
Issue Amount 90 million euro
Maturity Date September 23, 2014
Coupon 1.50 pct
Issue price 99.90
Reoffer price 99.90
Yield 1.534 pct
Spread Minus 3 basis points
Underlying govt bond Mid-swaps
Payment Date September 23, 2011
Lead Manager(s) HSBC
Ratings Aaa (Moody's)
Full fees Undisclosed
Governing Law German
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
