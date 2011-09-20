September 20 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Landshypotek AB
Issue Amount 200 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date October 24, 2018
Coupon 1.5 pct
Issue price 100.948
Spread 30 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date October 24, 2011
Lead Manager(s) Royal Bank of Scotland & Unicredit
Ratings AAA (S&P)
Listing SIX
Full fees Standard
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN CH0139285388
