Sept 20 Wedbush Securities added Apple Inc (AAPL.O) to its "best ideas" list, and said interest in the iPhone 4 was still strong and the iPad continued to dominate the tablet market.

Apple shares rose 1.5 percent to touch a record-high of $417.86 in heavy early morning trading on Nasdaq.

The brokerage, which raised its price target on Apple's shares by $20 to $530, expects increased global distribution, especially in China and other emerging markets, to drive growth.

"While the iPhone 4 appears to be selling well due to existing market demand and new markets, we expect a bump up from the iPhone 5 this October, and a lower-end iPhone geared towards emerging markets," Wedbush said in a note to clients.

The brokerage now expects Apple to ship 21 million iPhones in the current quarter, up a million units from its prior view. It also expects 26 million units to ship in the first quarter of fiscal 2012.

Wedbush also increased its current quarter tablet shipments estimate to 8.8 million units, up from its prior view of 6 million units.

