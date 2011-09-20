* Says pricing is moving in right direction

* Says P&C companies little exposed to volatile equity markets

* Raises Travelers price target to $63 from $53

Sept 20 Goldman Sachs upgraded property and casualty insurers to "attractive" from "neutral," citing improving pricing and the low exposure to volatile markets and other external factors.

"As property and casualty companies write insurance and invest primarily in fixed income... (they) have little fundamental exposure to volatile equity markets," the brokerage said in a note to clients.

Exposure to regulatory risk, debt financing risk, Europe sovereign risk is low, the brokerage said.

Goldman also noted eight of the ten underwriters it covers are paying dividends in excess of the 10-year Treasury.

Goldman upgraded Travelers Cos Inc (TRV.N) to "buy" from "sell" and said the company should see improving pricing trends earlier than most of its peers. It raised its price target on Travelers stock by $10 to $63.

The brokerage sees ACE Ltd ACE.N and XL Group Plc (XL.N) benefiting from better pricing in property-catastrophe and maintained its buy-rating on both the stocks.

Goldman increased its price target on ACE to $79 from $75 and XL Group by $1 to $26.

The brokerage also increased its price target on Chubb Corp (CB.N), HCC Insurance HCC.N and W R Berkley (WRB.N).

Shares of Travelers were trading up 2 percent at $51.54, while ACE and XL Group's stocks were almost flat at $62.75 and $19.94 on Tuesday morning on the New York Stock Exchange.

(Reporting by Eileen Anupa Soreng in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)

