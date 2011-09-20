(Follow alerts)

* Says Skyworks notice contained no facts supporting the breach claim

* Says remains committed to completion of the deal

Sept 20 Analog chipmaker Advanced Analogic Technologies AATI.O on Tuesday denied Skyworks Solutions' (SWKS.O) charges that it breached a merger pact, and said the notice did not mention any specific facts as to the basis of the claim.

"The notice contained no facts supporting the claim, because no such facts exist. Analogic Tech remains committed to the completion of the transaction," the company said in a statement.

On Monday, Skyworks said it served a notice to Analogic Technologies, saying it can terminate the merger if Analogic Tech fails to address the breach of contract within 10 days.[ID:nL3E7KJ2D7]

Skyworks had earlier said it was facing issues with Analogic related to access to one of its senior executives and additional financial information.

In May, Skyworks agreed to buy Analogic Tech for $258.6 million in cash and stock to expand its portfolio of analog chips for battery chargers and LED drivers used in consumer electronics.

Shares of Analogic Technologies and Skyworks were trading flat at $3.93 and $21.66, on Nasdaq on Tuesday.

