Sept 20 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN increased on Tuesday.

Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)

Issue Amount 250 million euro

Maturity Date January 27, 2017

Coupon 3-month Euribor + 25 bp

Reoffer price 100.745

Discount Margin 3-month Euribor + 11 bp

Payment Date September 27, 2011

Lead Manager(s) Banca Akros, Credit Agricole & DZ Bank

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees 0.125 pct

Denoms (K) 1

Notes Launched under the issuer's EMTN Programme

The issue size will total 2.0 billion euro

when fungible

ISIN XS0441736625

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.