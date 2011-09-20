Sept 20 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN increased on Tuesday.
Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)
Issue Amount 250 million euro
Maturity Date January 27, 2017
Coupon 3-month Euribor + 25 bp
Reoffer price 100.745
Discount Margin 3-month Euribor + 11 bp
Payment Date September 27, 2011
Lead Manager(s) Banca Akros, Credit Agricole & DZ Bank
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees 0.125 pct
Denoms (K) 1
Notes Launched under the issuer's EMTN Programme
The issue size will total 2.0 billion euro
when fungible
ISIN XS0441736625
