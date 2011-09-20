September 20 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN increased on Tuesday.
Borrower KBN Kommunalbanken Norway
Issue Amount $300 million
Maturity Date March 10, 2014
Coupon 3-month Libor + 12bp
Issue price 100.127
Discount Margin 3-month Libor + 7bp
Payment Date September 27, 2011
Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank & Royal Bank of Scotland
Ratings Aaa (Moody's)
Full fees Undisclosed
Notes The issue size will total $800 million when fungible
RegS ISIN XS0604032101
144A ISIN US50048MAG50
