Borrower KBN Kommunalbanken Norway

Issue Amount $300 million

Maturity Date March 10, 2014

Coupon 3-month Libor + 12bp

Issue price 100.127

Discount Margin 3-month Libor + 7bp

Payment Date September 27, 2011

Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank & Royal Bank of Scotland

Ratings Aaa (Moody's)

Full fees Undisclosed

Notes The issue size will total $800 million when fungible

RegS ISIN XS0604032101

144A ISIN US50048MAG50

