Sept 20 Raymond James said the lawsuit filed by mid-sized investment bank Jefferies Group JEF.N against Nasdaq OMX's (NDAQ.O) International Derivatives Clearing Group (IDCG) clearinghouse, casts doubts on the unit's future.

Jefferies has sued Nasdaq OMX to recover tens of millions of dollars of alleged losses from being fraudulently induced to enter interest rate swap futures contracts. [ID:nS1E78I187]

The brokerage said the lawsuit may be the beginning of the end for IDCG as it struggles to compete with the privately-owned LCH.Clearnet that dominates the inter-dealer interest rate swap business and CME Group (CME.O) that is better positioned to capture buy-side activity.

"If IDCG alienates firms like Jefferies, there may be not be anybody left who wants to trade on its platform," the brokerage said in a note to clients.

Nasdaq was not immediately available for a comment.

Shares of the exchange operator were up 1.41 percent in late morning trade on Nasdaq.

(Reporting by Jochelle Mendonca in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya Kurane)

