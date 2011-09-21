SEOUL, Sept 21 Seoul shares opened slightly
higher on Wednesday but quickly turned negative as investors
waited to see if the U.S. Federal Reserve would offer more
economic stimulus and for signs of progress in Europe's debt
crisis.
Shares in Hynix Semiconductor outperformed,
rising 1 percent after its lead shareholder said new bidders
would be allowed to join the $2.8 billion sale of a stake in the
chipmaker.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was
down 0.21 percent at 1,834.19 as of 0007 GMT.
