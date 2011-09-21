SEOUL, Sept 21 Seoul shares opened slightly higher on Wednesday but quickly turned negative as investors waited to see if the U.S. Federal Reserve would offer more economic stimulus and for signs of progress in Europe's debt crisis.

Shares in Hynix Semiconductor outperformed, rising 1 percent after its lead shareholder said new bidders would be allowed to join the $2.8 billion sale of a stake in the chipmaker.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was down 0.21 percent at 1,834.19 as of 0007 GMT. (Reporting by Jungyoun Park; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)