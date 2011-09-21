TOKYO, Sept 21 Japanese refiner Showa Shell Sekiyu said its Toa Oil subsidiary permanently shut one of the two factories at its Keihin refinery on Sept. 20, as scheduled, due to declining Japanese demand for oil.

Showa Shell last year announced it would close the Ohgimachi factory, including its No.5 120,000 barrels per day No.5 crude distillation unit (CDU), by September 2011.

A turnaround of the CDU had been planned for September, but Showa Shell decided to skip this before shutting it down for good.

The company will keep running the other Mizue factory at the refinery, which includes a 65,000 bpd No.3 CDU.

The move reduces Showa Shell's crude refining capacity at its three group refineries to 395,000 bpd. Including Fuji Oil's 143,000 bpd capacity, its refining capacity totals 538,000 bpd.

Showa Shell has a 6.6 percent in Fuji Oil's parent, AOC Holdings . (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Joseph Radford)