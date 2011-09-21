(Follows alerts)

* Cuts L'Oreal, Carlsberg and Lindt to "hold" from "buy"

* Raises Unilever and Sabmiller to "buy" from "hold"

Sept 21 The euro zone debt crisis and fears of another U.S. recession after the S&P's downgrade of the country's sovereign debt could hurt European consumer staples companies, Jefferies & Co said, cutting its rating on major stocks.

"All the indicators appear to be turning down following the post-March 2009 recovery.... This provides graphic support to our bearish case that European and US consumer trends are likely to remain weak through 2012," Jefferies wrote to clients.

The brokerage cut its rating on L'Oreal SA (OREP.PA), Carlsberg (CARLb.CO) and Lindt (LISP.S) to "hold" from "buy," citing their exposure to Europe, which is in the midst of a crippling debt crisis.

Jefferies also slashed its price target on companies like Heineken (HEIN.AS), Reckitt Benckiser (RB.L), Carlsberg (CARLb.CO), Danone (DANO.PA) and British American Tobacco (BATS.L). [ID:nWNAB7628]

Jefferies, however, raised its rating on Anglo-Dutch consumer goods giant Unilever (UNc.AS) and brewer Sabmiller SAB.L, due to their exposure to emerging markets from where they derive the majority of their sales.

"We maintain our view of a continued strong decoupling of growth between emerging and mature markets," the brokerage said.

(Reporting by Anirban Sen in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)

((anirban.sen@thomsonreuters.com; within UK +44 207 542 1810; outside UK +91 80 4135 5353; Reuters Messaging: anirban.sen.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: EUROFOODANDBEVERAGE/RESEARCH JEFFERIES

(C) Reuters 2011 All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of the Reuters group of companies around the world.