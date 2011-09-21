* Sees China becoming second-largest aircraft market
* Expects Chinese air travel growth in double digits
* Expects more sourcing from China
By Fang Yan and Kang Xise
BEIJING, Sept 21 U.S. planemaker Boeing (BA.N)
aims to win at least half China's expected 5,000 new aircraft
orders over the next 20 years, to maintain its market share in a
country where it sees annual double-digit aviation growth over
the same period.
"Historically, we have been China's favorite partner and
historically we have had the upside of the market share," said
Ihssane Mounir, Boeing's senior vice president for sales and
marketing for commercial airplanes in China and Korea.
"For the next 5,000 aircraft in a market we compete in, a
market we provide aircraft in, we would like to remain 50
percent if not better," he told Reuters in an interview on
Wednesday on the sidelines of an industry event.
Boeing, which competes with European rival Airbus EAD.PA
globally, is betting that new Chinese wealth and government
spending on infrastructure will continue to boost air travel in
the world's second largest economy.
"The growth of travel follows ... economic growth. If you
were to draw a correlation, aviation will grow very slowly in
most parts of the world because of the current recession ...
However, when you look at China we will continue to see growth
in or at double-digit for the next 20 years," he said.
China, the world's third-largest aircraft market after the
United States and Europe, will likely take the number two spot
as its commercial jet fleet, currently 1,700-1,800, triples in
size over the next 20 years, Mounir said.
MORE SOURCING FROM CHINA
Unlike Airbus, which is making its workhorse A320 in the
northern Chinese municipality of Tianjin, Boeing has opted not
to assembly jets in China.
However, it has been sourcing components from more than 35
suppliers in China, including tail sections, vertical fins and
horizontal stabilisers, and operates an aircraft conversion
joint venture. Mounir expected the number of suppliers to grow.
"We are always looking at partners all over the world," he
said. "It just so happens that China is one of the most
innovative countries in the world, if not the most. And I am
sure, because of that, there will be more coming out of China."
(Editing by Ken Wills and Dan Lalor)
