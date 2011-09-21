(Adds quotes of executive, details)

BEIJING, Sept 21 European aircraft maker Airbus EAD.PA aims to supply at least half of the over 4,000 commercial jets that China is expected to need over the next 20 years, a senior executive said on Wednesday.

Airbus, which has a little under 50 percent of the Chinese market, also wants to take half of the market by 2015, Eric Chen, senior vice-president of Airbus China, told Reuters on the sidelines of an aviation forum in Beijing.

"We want to win half of that order at least. In China, we have increased our market share to 47 percent from 4 in 16 years. I am absolutely sure we are capable and confident to get more than 50 percent," said Chen.

Airbus, which competes with Boeing (BA.N), is betting that new Chinese wealth and government spending on infrastructure would continue to boost air travel in the world's second largest economy.

"China's aircraft fleet is only a third of that in the U.S., while China's auto sales way exceed the U.S. already. You can judge by yourself the growth potential in China," he said.

Even though the euro area debt crisis has raised concerns that the world economy could slip into another recession, China still is and would most likely remain a bright spot, economists and market observers had said. Fabrice Bregier, Airbus's chief operating officer told Reuters earlier in the month it may be a "challenge" to avoid another recession that would bring about less air traffic and slower growth for airlines.

But demand for new airplane from Asia, especially China, would provide Airbus with a growth area in the event of a global recession. [ID:nL3E7KF0I4]

Boeing expects China to need 5,000 commercial jets over the next 20 years.

The U.S. aircraft maker also aims to win at least half of the order, Ihssane Mounir, senior vice president for sales and marketing for Boeing's commercial airplanes, told Reuters. [ID:nB9E7KE005]

State-backed Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China

(COMAC) is developing its own commercial jet - the C919 - which Beijing hopes can eventually compete with Boeing and Airbus.

COMAC said it expected the C919 to have its first test flight in 2014, with deliveries to customers starting in 2016. [ID:nSEO305603]

