Sept 21 JP Morgan cut its rating on Cabela's Inc (CAB.N) to "underweight" on concerns about flattening profits at the outdoor gear retailer's credit card segment, which has been the primary driver of earnings growth.

Improvements in credit quality appear to be abating, with declines in charge-offs -- loans written off as unrecoverable -- flattening, JP Morgan analyst Aaron Goldstein wrote in a note.

Cabela's, which sells equipment for outdoor activities such as hunting and fishing, offers customers credit cards and loyalty reward programs through its financial services division.

Flattening charge-offs will create an increased reliance on better sales and margins at its other two divisions -- retail and direct, analyst Goldstein said.

"We have concerns regarding Cabela's ability to simultaneously grow sales while achieving its margin forecasts," Goldstein said.

The analyst expects margins at the company's direct division to remain under pressure. Higher gas prices have been hurting the segment's margins.

"Gross margin goals appear lofty," said Goldstein, pointing to Cabela's target of a 200-300 basis point improvement in merchandise margin.

The analyst reckons comparable sales in the retail segment could turn negative during the fourth quarter and first half of 2012 and warned that Cabela's may increase promotions to drive sales at the expense of profitability.

"While we expect Cabela's to post a relatively good third quarter, beyond that, Street forecasts and multiples appear at risk," said Goldstein and cut his price target on the stock by $8 to $22.

In July, Sidney, Nebraska-based Cabela's reported a bigger-than-expected quarterly profit, helped by higher merchandise margins. The card division's sales had jumped 16 percent to $70.3 million for the quarter. [ID:nL3E7IS4PW]

Cabela's shares were trading down about 5 percent at $22.00 on Wednesday morning on the New York Stock Exchange.

