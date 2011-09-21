BRIEF-Fairfax Financial to acquire Tower Ltd
* Deal for all cash offer of $1.17 per tower share, for an aggregate acquisition cost of $197 million
September 21 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Wednesday.
Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)
Issue Amount 250 million Norwegian crown
Maturity Date May 15, 2015
Coupon 3.75 pct
Issue price 104.545
Payment Date September 30, 2011
Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank & Royal Bank of Scotland
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees 1.375 pct
Denoms (K) 10
Governing Law English
Notes The issue size will total 1.75 million
Norwegian crown when fungible
ISIN XS0627893950
