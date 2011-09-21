September 21 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Wednesday.

Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)

Issue Amount 250 million Norwegian crown

Maturity Date May 15, 2015

Coupon 3.75 pct

Issue price 104.545

Payment Date September 30, 2011

Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank & Royal Bank of Scotland

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees 1.375 pct

Denoms (K) 10

Governing Law English

Notes The issue size will total 1.75 million

Norwegian crown when fungible

ISIN XS0627893950

