* Ups Autodesk, Rovi to "overweight" from "neutral"

* Cuts Verisign, Amdocs to "neutral" from "overweight"

* Autodesk shares rise 8 pct to $30.32

* Rovi shares rise 7 pct to $46.36

Sept 21 JP Morgan raised its rating on Autodesk Inc (ADSK.O) and Rovi Corp ROVI.O to "overweight" from "neutral" and said the software technology market has come off its recent lows.

Shares of design software maker Autodesk rose 8 percent in early trade while those of digital entertainment technology company Rovi rose 7 percent.

"It’s time to get off the fence on Autodesk, a great franchise that has suffered with a cyclical tag line, and Rovi whose consumer electronics exposure is shielded with new contract wins," analyst Sterling Auty said in a note to clients.

Auty, who raised the target price on Autodesk's shares to $40 from $32, said the company's dominant position in segments such as architecture, engineering & construction, and infrastructure, is not likely to change.

Rovi is well positioned to increase product revenue at a rate that more than offsets the headwinds in the declining analog copy protection and legacy Sonic businesses, the analyst said.

JP Morgan also cut its rating on Internet domain name provider Verisign Inc (VRSN.O) and phone-billing and customer-management software maker Amdocs Ltd DOX.N to "neutral" from "overweight."

"The majority of positive catalysts we foresaw in our June 2009 upgrade (for Verisign) are complete," the brokerage said.

The brokerage noted a lack of catalysts or transformational deals ahead for Amdocs and cut its target price on the stock to $33 from $36.

Amdocs and Verisign shares were both trading nearly flat in morning trade on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq respectively.

(Reporting by Saqib Iqbal Ahmed in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya Kurane)

((saqib.ahmed@thomsonreuters.com; within US +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 4135 5800; Reuters Messaging saqib.ahmed.reuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: SOFTWARETECH/RESEARCH JPMORGAN

(C) Reuters 2011 All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of the Reuters group of companies around the world.