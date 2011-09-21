September 21 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Imperial Tobacco

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date Spetember 28, 2026

Coupon 5.5 pct

Issue price 99.725

Reoffer price 99.725

Yield 5.543 pct

Spread 265 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the UKT

Payment Date September 26, 2011

Lead Manager(s) BofAML, Barclays Capital, BNP Paribas &

Deutsche Bank

Ratings Baa3 (Moody's)

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law English

(Reporting By Milner D'Souza)