September 21 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Imperial Tobacco
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date Spetember 28, 2026
Coupon 5.5 pct
Issue price 99.725
Reoffer price 99.725
Yield 5.543 pct
Spread 265 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the UKT
Payment Date September 26, 2011
Lead Manager(s) BofAML, Barclays Capital, BNP Paribas &
Deutsche Bank
Ratings Baa3 (Moody's)
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law English
Data supplied by International Insider.
(Reporting By Milner D'Souza)