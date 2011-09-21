September 21 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday
Borrower Daimler International Finance BV
Guarantor Daimler AG (DAIGn.DE)
Issue Amount 150 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date October 12, 2016
Coupon 1.625 pct
Issue price 100.308
Payment Date October 12, 2011
Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank
Ratings A3 (Moody's), BBB+ (S&P),
A- (Fitch)
Listing SIX
Full fees Standard
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law German
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN CH0139374711
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.