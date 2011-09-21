September 21 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a dual tranche deal priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Saint Gobain
* * * *
Tranche 1
Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro
Maturity Date September 30, 2015
Coupon 3.5 pct
Issue price 99.535
Spread 190 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 289.2 bp
over the OBL 157
ISIN XS0683565476
* * * *
Tranche 2
Issue Amount 750 million euro
Maturity Date September 30, 2019
Coupon 4.5 pct
Issue price 99.363
Spread 230 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 210.7 bp
over the July 2019 DBR
ISIN XS0683564156
* * * *
Common Terms
Payment Date September 30, 2011
Lead Manager(s) Credit Agricole-CIB, JP Morgan,
Royal Bank of Scotland & Societe Generale-CIB
Ratings Baa2 (Moody's)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
Data supplied by International Insider.