September 21 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a dual tranche deal priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Saint Gobain

* * * *

Tranche 1

Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro

Maturity Date September 30, 2015

Coupon 3.5 pct

Issue price 99.535

Spread 190 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 289.2 bp

over the OBL 157

ISIN XS0683565476

* * * *

Tranche 2

Issue Amount 750 million euro

Maturity Date September 30, 2019

Coupon 4.5 pct

Issue price 99.363

Spread 230 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 210.7 bp

over the July 2019 DBR

ISIN XS0683564156

* * * *

Common Terms

Payment Date September 30, 2011

Lead Manager(s) Credit Agricole-CIB, JP Morgan,

Royal Bank of Scotland & Societe Generale-CIB

Ratings Baa2 (Moody's)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.