Ecuador ordered to pay ConocoPhillips $380 mln in damages
Feb 8 A World Bank panel has ordered Ecuador to pay $380 million in damages to a subsidiary of U.S.-based ConocoPhillips for unlawfully expropriating the company's oil investments.
September 21 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Wednesday.
Borrower International Bank For Reconstruction And
Development (IBRD)
Issue Amount $300 million
Maturity Date September 15, 2016
Coupon 1.0 pct
Issue price 100.121
Spread Minus 15 basis points
Underlying govt bond Mid-swaps
Payment Date September 21, 2011
Lead Manager(s) Barclays Capital, Deutsche Bank , HSBC
& JP Morgan
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Full fees Undisclosed
Governing Law New York
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
The issue size will total $3.55 bilion when fungible
ISIN US459058BS14
