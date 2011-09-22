BRIEF-Palestine Securities Exchange FY profit rises
* FY operating revenue $2.7 million versus $2.1 million year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2l74W8G) Further company coverage: )
SEOUL, Sept 22 Seoul shares opened 2.5 percent lower on Thursday as the Federal Reserve's warning that the United States faced a gloomy economic outlook spooked investors, weighed further by sharp falls on Wall Street.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index was down 2.78 percent at 1,802.65 points as of 0004 GMT. (Reporting by Jungyoun Park; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)
* Shufersal, Israel's largest supermarket chain, said on Sunday it is in the early stages of examining the possibility of acquiring local drugstore chain New-Pharm Drugstores.
BERLIN, Feb 12 Greece and its lenders should quickly approve a review of reforms the indebted country must take in return for unlocking new loans, a senior European Union official said on Sunday, warning of financial instability in the euro zone if the issue lingers.