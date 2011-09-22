* Analysts attribute selloff to Greentown probe report

* Greentown CFO says company's financial situation normal

* China regulator concerned about growing trust financing

By Charlie Zhu and Umesh Desai

HONG KONG, Sept 22 Shares and bonds of Hong Kong-listed Chinese property developers tumbled on Thursday after Reuters reported that China's banking regulator had ordered trust firms to report on their exposure to the parent and units of Greentown China Holdings Ltd (3900.HK).

Analysts attributed the selloff partially to the probe report on Greentown, which fuelled concerns about a broad crackdown on trust financing -- a key fund-raising channel for Chinese property firms -- and sparked expectations of more tightening by regulators to rein in China's real estate market.

"The Chinese property market is getting annihilated at the moment," said a Singapore-based credit analyst with an asset management company, who asked not be identified as the analyst was not authorised to speak to the media.

"I suspect its gone deeper than property sector and some industrials are depending on trust financing as well," the analyst said.

Shares of Greentown and other developers such as Hopson Development (0754.HK), Agile Property (3383.HK), Shimao Property (0813.HK) and Country Garden (2007.HK) were among the day's biggest losers, with most of them down more than 10 percent versus an over 4 percent slide in the broader market.

Offshore high-yield bonds of China property names were down by 4-10 cents on the dollar, with Country Garden bonds due 2018 HK058986232=RRPS indicated at 87.5/89.5, Evergrande (3333.HK) 2015 CN048284361=RRPS at 80/82 and Yanlord Land (YNLG.SI) SG050631788=RRPS at 75/79.

Yields on these bonds are already bearing equity like returns as Country Garden 2018 yields around 14 percent while Yanlord yields 17 percent.

Greentown shares were down nearly 17 percent on Thursday, sliding to a 28-month low, after Reuters reported late on Wednesday that the China Banking Regulatory Commission (CBRC) had told trust companies to assess their risks associated with Greentown and its units. It did not give a reason for the move. [ID:nnL3E7KL23A]

Feng Zheng, chief financial officer of Greentown China Holdings, told Reuters on Thursday that the company had not received the CBRC directive, and described the company's current financial situation as "normal".

Greentown, based in the southeastern province of Zhejiang, had net gearing of 163 percent at the end of June, up from 132 percent at the end of 2010.

"Trust loans are used by a lot of developers. So what it means is that going forward, another source of financing will disappear," said Samsung Securities property analyst Lee Wee Liat. "The government is going to regulate these trust loans quite strictly, so liquidity will get even tighter."

CREDIT CLAMPDOWN

The top banking industry watchdog has repeatedly said trust firms should not lend to the real estate sector, but has rarely ordered any probe into loans to a specific developer.

Analysts said a report in the official China Securities Journal on Thursday that deposits at the country's "Big Four" state banks fell by 420 billion yuan during the first half of September fuelled concerns part of the funds had flown to trusts.

"A lot of it has probably gone into the underground financing market which is basically trust companies. I think this "shadow banking system" is something the government has no control over at this point," the Singapore-based analyst said.

China has taken a series of measures in the past two years to rein in runaway real estate prices that some industry watchers say threaten social stability.

Chinese banks are increasingly cautious about lending to domestic property companies, who have been banned from issuing shares and bonds in the domestic market. That has pushed Chinese property companies to rely heavily on trust firms for financing.

Developers have also been virtually shut out of the offshore capital market amid investor jitters about China's credit clampdown on the sector and the worsening European debt crisis. Recent accounting scandals surrounding U.S.-listed Chinese companies have also damped investor interest.

The broad slide in property shares on Thursday helped drag down the Hang Seng China Enterprise Index .HSCE by more than four percent, which also tracked Wall Street's worst drop in a month after the United States Federal Reserve said there were "significant downside risks" to the world's largest economy.

China Overseas Land (0688.HK), the country's largest developer by market value, dropped more than 7 percent.

Shares of Hopson Development Holdings were down nearly 10 percent Thursday morning after Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised the rating outlook on the China-based real estate developer to negative from stable. [ID:nWNA8983]

S&P said the liquidity and financial strength of Hopson, whose total borrowings had grown by 70 percent year on year to HK$33.4 billion at the end of June, are likely to further weaken in 2011-2012.

(Additional reporting by Victoria Bi and Chyen Yee Lee; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

