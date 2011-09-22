* Japan's Softbank shares fall more than 10 pct

* KDDI up 1.3 pct after report it will sell iPhone in Japan

* Softbank profits ballooned as sole iPhone vendor in Japan

TOKYO, Sept 22 Shares in Softbank Corp (9984.T), Japan's third-largest mobile carrier, tumbled more than 10 percent on Thursday after a report said the company was set to lose its position as the sole vendor of Apple's (AAPL.O) iPhone in Japan.

The online version of the Nikkei Business magazine said rival carrier KDDI (9433.T) would begin selling the iPhone 5 in Japan from around November.

Spokesmen for KDDI and Softbank declined to comment on the report, but Softbank said there was no clause in its contract with Apple that would prevent another carrier from offering the iPhone.

Softbank's profits have ballooned since it introduced the iPhone in 2008, betting that the hit product overseas would also take off in Japan, which has long been dominated by domestic handset makers.

The iPhone has enabled Softbank to expand its customer numbers more rapidly than either of its rivals each month for the past 17 months, Nikkei Business said, leaving KDDI and NTT Docomo (9437.T) scrambling to catch up.

But many iPhone users in Japan complain about the patchy network, stirring speculation that Apple would eventually allow other carriers to distribute its phones in Japan, a strategy it is already pursuing in the United States.

Softbank's operating profit reached a record 629 billion yen

($8.2 billion) in the year to March 2011.

Shares in KDDI rose 1.3 percent in the morning session, while rival operator NTT Docomo fell 3.8 percent.

($1 = 76.420 Japanese Yen)

