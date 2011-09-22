BRIEF-Palestine Securities Exchange FY profit rises
* FY operating revenue $2.7 million versus $2.1 million year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2l74W8G) Further company coverage: )
SEOUL, Sept 22 Seoul shares fell on Thursday as the Federal Reserve's warning that the United States faced a gloomy economic outlook spooked investors and data from China offered more evidence of a slowdown.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index finished down 2.9 percent at 1,800.55 points. (Reporting by Jungyoun Park; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)
* Shufersal, Israel's largest supermarket chain, said on Sunday it is in the early stages of examining the possibility of acquiring local drugstore chain New-Pharm Drugstores.
BERLIN, Feb 12 Greece and its lenders should quickly approve a review of reforms the indebted country must take in return for unlocking new loans, a senior European Union official said on Sunday, warning of financial instability in the euro zone if the issue lingers.