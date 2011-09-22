* Optos says deal for $17.5 mln

Sept 22 Scottish retinal-imaging equipment firm Optos offered to buy a unit of U.S.-based Opko Health Inc for an initial cash consideration of $17.5 million, to bolster its product offering.

Optos, which sells eye-testing instruments that can warn of high blood pressure and some cancers, also agreed to pay Opko royalties calculated on future revenue.

Opko's instrumentation division develops and sells optical coherence tomography (OCT) diagnostic devices and optical ultrasound scanners.

Optos plans to combine its retinal imaging technology with data from OCT images to enhance its diagnostic tools.

The deal, which is expected to close in the fourth quarter, will be funded through a $30 million credit facility.

Optos' shares closed at 153.5 pence on the London Stock Exchange on Wednesday, while Miami, Florida-based Opko's shares closed at $4.39 on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Suzannah Benjamin in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)