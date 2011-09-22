(Follows alerts)

* BofA-Merrill raises Intel to "buy" from "neutral"

* Ups target price to $27 from $23

* Says PC market appears to be stabilizing

Sept 22 BofA-Merrill Lynch upgraded its rating on Intel Corp (INTC.O) shares to "buy" from "neutral" citing emerging growth drivers in servers driven by the new consumer cloud services by Apple Inc (AAPL.O), Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O) and Facebook.

BofA-Merrill raised its expectation on the chipmaker's server chip sales growth to 8 percent annually for 2011-2014. The brokerage had earlier forecast growth of 5 percent for the same period.

"Cloud offerings from Apple, Amazon, Google Inc (GOOG.O) and others could be an inflexion point in the consumption, storage and delivery of multimedia content and connectivity to consumers over multiple devices," the brokerage said in a note.

After more than a year of iPad/tablet driven uncertainty the PC market appears to be stabilizing, the brokerage added.

"Intel has been, and should continue to be able to offset the direct impacts (from tablets) by consistently adding new features to its processors and by cleverly segmenting the market," BofA-Merrill said.

BofA-Merrill, which sees Intel gaining a foothold in the mobile space in 2012 and accelerating progress in 2013, said the chipmaker's 1-2 year lead in semiconductor processing and its experience with low-power processes is a critical differentiator.

Intel shares, which have risen about 14 percent over the last month, were down 1 percent in premarket trade. They closed at $21.94 on Wednesday on Nasdaq.

(Reporting by Saqib Iqbal Ahmed in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya Kurane)

((saqib.ahmed@thomsonreuters.com; within US +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 4135 5800; Reuters Messaging saqib.ahmed.reuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: INTEL/RESEARCH BOFAML

(C) Reuters 2011 All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of the Reuters group of companies around the world.