BRIEF-Palestine Securities Exchange FY profit rises
* FY operating revenue $2.7 million versus $2.1 million year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2l74W8G) Further company coverage: )
September(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower European Union
Issue Amount 4.0 billion euro
Maturity Date September 04, 2026
Coupon 3.0 pct
Issue price 99.351
Reoffer price 99.351
Spread 40 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 1.6 bp
over the April 2026 OAT
Payment Date September 29, 2011
Lead Manager(s) Barclays, CA-CIB, DZ Bank, Goldman Sachs
& JPMorgan
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
ISIN EU000A1GVVF8
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.
(Created by Raghavendra Venkata)
* FY operating revenue $2.7 million versus $2.1 million year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2l74W8G) Further company coverage: )
* Shufersal, Israel's largest supermarket chain, said on Sunday it is in the early stages of examining the possibility of acquiring local drugstore chain New-Pharm Drugstores.
BERLIN, Feb 12 Greece and its lenders should quickly approve a review of reforms the indebted country must take in return for unlocking new loans, a senior European Union official said on Sunday, warning of financial instability in the euro zone if the issue lingers.