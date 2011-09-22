September(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower European Union

Issue Amount 4.0 billion euro

Maturity Date September 04, 2026

Coupon 3.0 pct

Issue price 99.351

Reoffer price 99.351

Spread 40 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 1.6 bp

over the April 2026 OAT

Payment Date September 29, 2011

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, CA-CIB, DZ Bank, Goldman Sachs

& JPMorgan

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

ISIN EU000A1GVVF8

