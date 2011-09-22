September 22 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a dual tranche deal priced on Thursday.
Borrower Volkswagen Leasing GmbH
* * * *
Tranche1
Issue Amount 790 million euro
Maturity Date July 2017
Coupon 1-month Euribor + 65bp
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AA (S&P),
ISIN XS0675978695
* * * *
Tranche 2
Issue Amount 25.60 million euro
Maturity Date July 2017
Coupon 1-month Euribor + 150bp
Ratings A1 (Moody's), A+ (S&P),
ISIN XS0675986953
* * * *
Common Terms
Issue price Par
Payment Date October 25, 2011
Lead Manager(s) HSBC, Volkswagen & WestLB
Data supplied by International Insider.