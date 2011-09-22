September 22 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Landeskreditbank Baden-Wuerttemberg -Foerderbank

(L-Bank)

Issue Amount 50 million Turkish lira

Maturity Date September 21, 2012

Coupon 5.875

Issue price 99.9585

Reoffer price 99.9585

Payment Date September 30, 2011

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (M) 1

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

ISIN XS0684498396

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.