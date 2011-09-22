Israel's Shufersal considers purchasing drugstore chain New-Pharm
* Shufersal, Israel's largest supermarket chain, said on Sunday it is in the early stages of examining the possibility of acquiring local drugstore chain New-Pharm Drugstores.
September 22 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Landeskreditbank Baden-Wuerttemberg -Foerderbank
(L-Bank)
Issue Amount 50 million Turkish lira
Maturity Date September 21, 2012
Coupon 5.875
Issue price 99.9585
Reoffer price 99.9585
Payment Date September 30, 2011
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (M) 1
Governing Law German
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN XS0684498396
Data supplied by International Insider.
BERLIN, Feb 12 Greece and its lenders should quickly approve a review of reforms the indebted country must take in return for unlocking new loans, a senior European Union official said on Sunday, warning of financial instability in the euro zone if the issue lingers.
DUBAI, Feb 12 Gulf stock markets could move higher on Sunday, fuelled by a strong rebound in oil prices last week and sentiment on global exchanges that is generally positive.