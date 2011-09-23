BRIEF-Criteria Caixa sells 5.322 percent of Caixabank
* Criteria Caixa sells 5.322 percent of Caixabank through accelerated book building placement Source text for Eikon:
SEOUL, Sept 23 Seoul shares extended falls to 5 percent on Friday, with foreign investors taking flight as concerns about global economic stagnation deepened on debt problems in Europe and an increasingly grim U.S. and Chinese economic outlook.
Banks, shipyards and crude oil refiners were particularly hit, as they are more sensitive to economic cycles and volatility in the won , which continued to weaken.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was down 5.02 percent at 1,710.11 points as of 0158 GMT after dropping to 1,708.46 points, the lowest level seen in a month. (Reporting by Jungyoun Park; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)
* Criteria Caixa sells 5.322 percent of Caixabank through accelerated book building placement Source text for Eikon:
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Russian Banks - Rating Action Report https://www.fitchratings.com/site/re/894089 MOSCOW, February 06 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Russian banks' and financial companies' National Ratings and simultaneously withdrawn them. The affirmation of the National Ratings reflects limited changes since the last review. The National Ratings are being withdrawn because Fitch has withdrawn its Russian National
BRUSSELS, Feb 6 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process: