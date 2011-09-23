SEOUL, Sept 23 Seoul shares extended falls to 5 percent on Friday, with foreign investors taking flight as concerns about global economic stagnation deepened on debt problems in Europe and an increasingly grim U.S. and Chinese economic outlook.

Banks, shipyards and crude oil refiners were particularly hit, as they are more sensitive to economic cycles and volatility in the won , which continued to weaken.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was down 5.02 percent at 1,710.11 points as of 0158 GMT after dropping to 1,708.46 points, the lowest level seen in a month. (Reporting by Jungyoun Park; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)