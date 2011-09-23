(Repeats an item first published on Sept 22)

By Victoria Bi and Charlie Zhu

HONG KONG, Sept 22 Debt-laden property developer Greentown China (3900.HK), whose shares dived on Thursday due to funding concerns, aims to slash its net gearing ratio to below 100 percent in 2-3 years as it refrains from buying land to focus on property sales, its CEO said.

Shares and bonds of Greentown and other Hong Kong-listed Chinese developers tumbled on Thursday after a report of a regulatory enquiry into financing of the privately-controlled company stoked concerns of a funding squeeze for the sector. [ID:nL3E7KM0BR]

"Strategically, we must lower our gearing ratio," Greentown CEO Shou Bainian told Reuters by telephone from the eastern coastal city of Qingdao where he is travelling for business.

"We must transform ourselves. Gearing should be reduced to within 100 percent in 2 to 3 years," he said, adding that the company would limit land purchases to focus on selling existing properties.

The firm had net gearing of 163 percent at the end of June, up from 132 percent at the end of 2010, making it the most highly-geared Chinese property developers listed in Hong Kong.

The high gearing ratio was caused by the firm's aggressive expansion over the past few years when China's property market was booming, and the firm borrowed heavily to boost its land reserve, he said.

Greentown spent 30 billion yuan ($4.7 billion) buying land in 2009 and 20 billion yuan last year, he said, adding that this year's spending would be much less.

Greentown's interim report showed a total debt of 34.6 billion yuan, almost 40 percent of which was in the form of short-term debt. The company had trust-related liabilities of about 5 billion yuan at the end of June.

About 10 billion yuan of its short-term debt will mature in 12 months, Shou said.

The company still has a credit line of 30 billion yuan for this year, although it may not be able to turn it into actual bank loans due to China's credit tightening, he said.

"Our funding is a bit tight, but it is not affecting our normal operations," Shou said.

Shou also said the company will have difficulty meeting its full-year contract sales target of 54 billion yuan, with its year-to-date sales totalling just half of the amount. Its sales for 2012 will be lower than this year's target, he added.

Reuters reported late on Wednesday that the China Banking Regulatory Commission (CBRC) had ordered trust companies to report their exposure to the parent and units of Greentown China Holdings. It did not give a reason for the move. [ID:nnL3E7KL23A]

Chinese property firms have relied heavily on trust firms as a key fund-raising channel, and the reported probe sparked expectations of more tightening by regulators to rein in the country's overheated real estate market.

Greentown said in a statement earlier on Thursday it had not received any official notice from the country's banking regulators about a probe into its real estate trust business. The company also said the investigation is not focused on Greentown.

Greentown is based in the southeastern province of Zhejiang, but has projects, mostly high-end residential development, around the country.

($1 = 6.388 yuan)

