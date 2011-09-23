CHANGCHUN, Sept 23 China's Dacheng Industry Group, the parent of Global Bio-Chem , said it would invest in Russia to expand its business while the world's second-largest corn consumer adjusts to tight supplies of the grain at home, a company executive told Reuters.

The company, Asia's largest corn processor, together with other major domestic players, have been ordered to halt corn purchases temporarily early in the year in order to make way for state purchases to replenish government reserves. .

The restriction is particularly strict this year as the government is also facing the lowest stocks in years and domestic corn prices have hit record levels, which has driven up food prices, the major driver behind the country's overall inflation.

"The corn supply is turning tighter, which is in addition to stricter restrictions by the government. Raw material supplies are now the bottleneck on our way toward further development," said Zheng Guichen, deputy general manager with the group.

The company will invest between 1.0 billion and 1.5 billion yuan ($156-235 million) to set up a plant in Russia to produce lysine using local grains, Zheng told Reuters during a corn conference in Changchun, where the company's production facilities are based.

The company processes 3.6 million tonnes of corn into down-stream products, also including starch and amino acids, polyol chemcials as well as corn sweeteners.

China, the world's second-largest corn consumer, aims to raise its corn production by more than 25 million tonnes by 2020 as part of efforts to remain self-sufficient, a senior official with the country's top planning body said on Thursday.

LESS "GANBEI"?

Since 2007, Beijing has restricted expansion plans by the corn processing industry amid concerns that China would not be able to meet demand from the booming industry while also ensuring supplies for rising animal feed demand.

Corn is the major raw material of animal feed. The grain can also be processed into starch and alcohol and further to starch sugars in making glucose and syrup as well as lysine and citric acid.

The tighter controls this year have sparked complains by alcohol makers during a corn conference in Changchun, capital of Jilin province, the country's largest corn area.

"The government authorities said the industry is competing for corn with the feed industry... are they going to change the nation's habit of drinking alcohol," said Lu Xianchen, chairman of Jilin Xin Tianlong Alcohol Co. Ltd.

Lu said Beijing's restriction has also doomed its plan to list at domestic bourses in order to raise capital for further expansion.

Dacheng is working Novozymes (NZYMb.CO), the world's leading enzyme maker, to make plastics from corn stover.

($1 = 6.388 yuan)