* TC/RCs fall further after a 18 percent decline - trade

* Some term Escondida shipments to delay to next year

* Offers at $50-$60/5-6 cents, Chinese seek $65/6.5 cents

By Polly Yam

HONG KONG, Sept 23 Treatment and refining charges that Chinese smelters receive for converting raw material concentrate imports into copper have fallen in the past two weeks due to delays of term shipments from Chile, prompting smelters to buy spot materials, smelter sources said on Friday.

Part of Chinese smelters' 2011 shipments for delivery in the second half from the world's No. 1 copper mine Escondida could be delayed to next year, after the Chilean mine, majority-owned by BHP Billiton , lifted a strike-driven force majeure earlier this month, the sources said.

Spot treatment and refining charges (TC/RCs) fell 18 percent between July and early September and have declined further in the past two weeks due to the delays.

"Chinese have needs for spot shipments now, mainly because of the delays of the Escondida term concentrates," said one source.

He added that Chinese smelters estimated Escondida had lost a total about 200,000 tonnes of concentrate production due to the strike.

Japanese smelters have also increased the buying of spot concentrates, driving down the TC/RCs, the trading manager said.

TC/RCs are paid by overseas sellers to Chinese smelters for converting concentrate imports into refined metal and deducted from concentrate sale prices based on London Metal Exchange prices .

Lower charges, typically seen when supply falls or demand rises, raise concentrate import prices.

Escondida's concentrates are typically standard, clean types, the grade favored by Chinese and Japanese smelters.

Spot standard, clean concentrates were being offered at TC/RCs of $50-$60 a tonne and 5-6 U.S. cents a pound, down from about $70 and 7 cents two weeks earlier and about $85 and 8.5 cents in late July, traders and smelter sources said.

An executive at a large Chinese copper smelter said the firm was seeking to buy a spot shipment of standard, clean concentrate at TC/RCs of about $65 and 6.5 cents.

Traders said Chinese smelters also were keen to import spot concentrate because of attractive arbitrage between the LME and Chinese copper prices.

The arbitrage window, discounts of the 3-month LME prices to the third-month of Shanghai SCFc3, has opened for much of August and September. The discounts stood at over 500 yuan ($78) per tonne of copper at noon on Friday.

China's arrivals of copper ores and concentrates rose 42 percent on the year to 675,928 tonnes in August, the second-highest level after a monthly record of 683,523 tonnes in September 2010.

But supply of concentrates has fallen on strikes.

The workers' union of Freeport McMoRan Copper & Gold's vast Grasberg mine in Indonesia declared a one-month strike from Sept. 15 and is currently trying to negotiate an end to the industrial action. The operation had already been hit by a strike in July.

The company said Wednesday it was unlikely to meet its third-quarter sales estimates because of the action.

Workers at Peru's Cerro Verde mine, also controlled by Freeport, are set to start another strike next week after a short strike last week. ($1 = 6.388 yuan) (Editing by Miral Fahmy)