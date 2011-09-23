* TC/RCs fall further after a 18 percent decline - trade
* Some term Escondida shipments to delay to next year
* Offers at $50-$60/5-6 cents, Chinese seek $65/6.5 cents
By Polly Yam
HONG KONG, Sept 23 Treatment and refining
charges that Chinese smelters receive for converting raw
material concentrate imports into copper have fallen in the past
two weeks due to delays of term shipments from Chile, prompting
smelters to buy spot materials, smelter sources said on Friday.
Part of Chinese smelters' 2011 shipments for delivery in the
second half from the world's No. 1 copper mine Escondida could
be delayed to next year, after the Chilean mine, majority-owned
by BHP Billiton , lifted a strike-driven force
majeure earlier this month, the sources said.
Spot treatment and refining charges (TC/RCs) fell 18 percent
between July and early September and have declined further in
the past two weeks due to the delays.
"Chinese have needs for spot shipments now, mainly because
of the delays of the Escondida term concentrates," said one
source.
He added that Chinese smelters estimated Escondida had lost
a total about 200,000 tonnes of concentrate production due to
the strike.
Japanese smelters have also increased the buying of spot
concentrates, driving down the TC/RCs, the trading manager said.
TC/RCs are paid by overseas sellers to Chinese smelters for
converting concentrate imports into refined metal and deducted
from concentrate sale prices based on London Metal Exchange
prices .
Lower charges, typically seen when supply falls or demand
rises, raise concentrate import prices.
Escondida's concentrates are typically standard, clean
types, the grade favored by Chinese and Japanese smelters.
Spot standard, clean concentrates were being offered at
TC/RCs of $50-$60 a tonne and 5-6 U.S. cents a pound, down from
about $70 and 7 cents two weeks earlier and about $85 and 8.5
cents in late July, traders and smelter sources said.
An executive at a large Chinese copper smelter said the firm
was seeking to buy a spot shipment of standard, clean
concentrate at TC/RCs of about $65 and 6.5 cents.
Traders said Chinese smelters also were keen to import spot
concentrate because of attractive arbitrage between the LME and
Chinese copper prices.
The arbitrage window, discounts of the 3-month LME prices
to the third-month of Shanghai SCFc3, has opened for
much of August and September. The discounts stood at over 500
yuan ($78) per tonne of copper at noon on Friday.
China's arrivals of copper ores and concentrates rose 42
percent on the year to 675,928 tonnes in August, the
second-highest level after a monthly record of 683,523 tonnes in
September 2010.
But supply of concentrates has fallen on strikes.
The workers' union of Freeport McMoRan Copper & Gold's
vast Grasberg mine in Indonesia declared a one-month
strike from Sept. 15 and is currently trying to negotiate an end
to the industrial action. The operation had already been hit by
a strike in July.
The company said Wednesday it was unlikely to meet its
third-quarter sales estimates because of the action.
Workers at Peru's Cerro Verde mine, also controlled by
Freeport, are set to start another strike next week after a
short strike last week.
($1 = 6.388 yuan)
