(Agency corrects this media release published earlier today ,as there was an
error in the headline. This error has been corrected.)
(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Sept 23- Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today said that it has placed
its ratings on five segregated series of principal-protected notes issued by
Longreach CP Ltd. on CreditWatch with negative implications (see list). Please
note that the interest on the notes is not rated.
These rating actions follow the placement of the long-term corporate credit
rating of UBS AG on CreditWatch with negative implications on
Sept. 16, 2011 (see research update: "UBS AG 'A+' Long-Term Rating Placed On
Watch Negative Following Unauthorized Trading Loss"). As swap provider for these
Longreach transactions, UBS AG provides embedded principal protection to
noteholders.
The ratings on the segregated series of notes are therefore supported by the
long-term rating on UBS AG.
TRANSACTION RATING TO RATING FROM
Longreach CP Ltd. Series 12
A+p N.R.i/Watch Neg A+p N.R.i
Longreach CP Ltd. Series 14
A+p N.R.i/Watch Neg A+p N.R.i
Longreach CP Ltd. Series 16
A+p N.R.i/Watch Neg A+p N.R.i
Longreach CP Ltd. Series 17
A+p N.R.i/Watch Neg A+p N.R.i
Longreach CP Ltd. Series 18
A+p N.R.i/Watch Neg A+p N.R.i
*The subscript 'N.R.i' means that the interest on the notes is not rated.