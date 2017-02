SEOUL, Sept 23 Kia Motors , South Korea's second-biggest automaker, plans to introduce a third shift at its Slovakia plant in the first quarter of next year and to hire 1,000 new employees to expand output, a spokesman said.

The move comes as Kia Motors and affiliate Hyundai Motor seek to aggressively boost sales in Europe. Kia also plans to launch a successor to its Cee'd model, its top-selling vehicle in Europe, sometime next year, the spokesman said. (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Ken Wills)