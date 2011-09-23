Sept 23 Indian refiners, excluding Reliance Industries' export-focused 580,000 barrels per day plant, processed about 3.32 million barrels per day (bpd) of crude oil in August, up 3.9 percent from a year ago, government data showed on Friday.

Details of refinery throughput and crude oil output are:

REFINERY PRODUCTION IN TERMS OF CRUDE THROUGHPUT

(in '000 tonnes) _____________________________________________________________

Aug. Aug. April-Aug. April-Aug.

2011 2010 2011/12 2010/11 Unit Plan Actual Actual Actual Actual IOC, Guwahati 95 98 101 409 490

IOC, Barauni 537 185 390 2233 2480 IOC, Koyali 1080 1059 1101 6005 5427 IOC, Haldia 615 670 525 3464 2599 IOC, Mathura 718 684 673 3686 3685 IOC, Digboi 59 53 59 242 280 IOC, Panipat 1348 1383 1236 6352 6132 IOC, Bongaigaon 210 165 177 875 931 BPCL, Mumbai 1080 1091 1140 5595 5551 BPCL, Kochi 810 797 695 3504 3815 HPCL, Mumbai 639 656 638 3088 2344 HPCL, Visakh 804 728 525 3768 3065 CPCL, Manali 783 772 835 4110 3957 CPCL, Narimanam 67 64 48 234 238 NRL, Numaligarh 258 239 220 1198 645 MRPL, Mangalore 1100 1106 879 5544 5019 ONGC, Tatipaka 5 5 5 29 25 Reliance,Jamng 2639 3004 3030 14690 15003 Essar, Vadinar 1302 1280 1231 6021 6154 ____________________________________________________________ Total 14,150 14,039 13,509 71,046 67,839 ____________________________________________________________

Source: Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas

IOC: Indian Oil Corp

BPCL: Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd

HPCL: Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd

CPCL: Chennai Petroleum Corp

MRPL: Mangalore Refineries & Petrochemicals Ltd

Reliance Industries Ltd

Essar Oil _______________________________________________________________

CRUDE OUTPUT

('000 tonnes)

Aug. Aug. April-Aug. April-Aug.

2011 2010 2011/12 2010/11 Unit Plan Actual Actual Actual Actual _______________________________________________________________ ONGC: Gujarat 456 487 479 2404 2418 Andhra Pradesh 22 25 26 130 128 Tamil Nadu 17 21 18 104 94 Assam 96 99 101 501 443

Mumbai High 1414 1403 1434 6871 7141 OIL: Assam & Arunachal Pradesh 318 331 316 1616 1417 Private operators 911 882 822 4479 3541 _____________________________________________________________ Total 3,234 3,247 3,196 16,106 15,182 ______________________________________________________________

Total may not tally as some numbers have been rounded off.

ONGC: Oil and Natural Gas Corp Ltd

OIL: Oil India Ltd

(Compiled by Annie Banerji in NEW DELHI)