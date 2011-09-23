Sept 23 Indian refiners, excluding Reliance
Industries' export-focused 580,000 barrels per day
plant, processed about 3.32 million barrels per day (bpd) of
crude oil in August, up 3.9 percent from a year ago, government
data showed on Friday.
For a related story, please see:
Details of refinery throughput and crude oil output are:
REFINERY PRODUCTION IN TERMS OF CRUDE THROUGHPUT
(in '000 tonnes)
_____________________________________________________________
Aug. Aug. April-Aug. April-Aug.
2011 2010 2011/12 2010/11
Unit Plan Actual Actual Actual Actual
IOC, Guwahati 95 98 101 409 490
IOC, Barauni 537 185 390 2233 2480
IOC, Koyali 1080 1059 1101 6005 5427
IOC, Haldia 615 670 525 3464 2599
IOC, Mathura 718 684 673 3686 3685
IOC, Digboi 59 53 59 242 280
IOC, Panipat 1348 1383 1236 6352 6132
IOC, Bongaigaon 210 165 177 875 931
BPCL, Mumbai 1080 1091 1140 5595 5551
BPCL, Kochi 810 797 695 3504 3815
HPCL, Mumbai 639 656 638 3088 2344
HPCL, Visakh 804 728 525 3768 3065
CPCL, Manali 783 772 835 4110 3957
CPCL, Narimanam 67 64 48 234 238
NRL, Numaligarh 258 239 220 1198 645
MRPL, Mangalore 1100 1106 879 5544 5019
ONGC, Tatipaka 5 5 5 29 25
Reliance,Jamng 2639 3004 3030 14690 15003
Essar, Vadinar 1302 1280 1231 6021 6154
____________________________________________________________
Total 14,150 14,039 13,509 71,046 67,839
____________________________________________________________
Source: Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas
IOC: Indian Oil Corp
BPCL: Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd
HPCL: Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd
CPCL: Chennai Petroleum Corp
MRPL: Mangalore Refineries & Petrochemicals Ltd
Reliance Industries Ltd
Essar Oil
_______________________________________________________________
CRUDE OUTPUT
('000 tonnes)
Aug. Aug. April-Aug. April-Aug.
2011 2010 2011/12 2010/11
Unit Plan Actual Actual Actual Actual
_______________________________________________________________
ONGC:
Gujarat 456 487 479 2404 2418
Andhra Pradesh 22 25 26 130 128
Tamil Nadu 17 21 18 104 94
Assam 96 99 101 501 443
Mumbai High 1414 1403 1434 6871 7141
OIL:
Assam &
Arunachal Pradesh 318 331 316 1616 1417
Private operators 911 882 822 4479 3541
_____________________________________________________________
Total 3,234 3,247 3,196 16,106 15,182
______________________________________________________________
Total may not tally as some numbers have been rounded off.
ONGC: Oil and Natural Gas Corp Ltd
OIL: Oil India Ltd
(Compiled by Annie Banerji in NEW DELHI)