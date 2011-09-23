September 23 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Friday.

Borrower Reseau Ferre de France (RFF)

Issue Amount 450 million euro

Maturity Date October 07, 2026

Coupon 4.25 pct

Issue price 111.984

Reoffer price 111.984

Payment Date September 30, 2011

Lead Manager(s) JPMorgan & Barclays Capital

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN

Programme

The issue size will total 950 million

euro when fungible

Parent ISIN XS0611783928

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

(Created by Raghavendra Venkata)