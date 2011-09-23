September 23 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Friday.
Borrower Reseau Ferre de France (RFF)
Issue Amount 450 million euro
Maturity Date October 07, 2026
Coupon 4.25 pct
Issue price 111.984
Reoffer price 111.984
Payment Date September 30, 2011
Lead Manager(s) JPMorgan & Barclays Capital
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN
Programme
The issue size will total 950
million
euro when fungible
Parent ISIN XS0611783928
