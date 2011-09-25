SEOUL Sep 25 LG, South Korea's second largest
business conglomerate, said on Sunday it will invest 8 trillion
won ($6.83 billion) in "Green New Business" sectors such as
electric vehicle parts, LED lighting and sewage treatment
industries by 2015.
The business group also said it was aiming to generate 10
trillion won in revenues and create 10,000 new jobs through
these investments.
LG will invest 2 trillion won in the electric vehicle
battery area by 2013, 1 trillion won in the photovoltaic, LED
and water treatment sectors and 490 billion won in the
polysilicon business by 2014.
In addition, another 400 billion won was set aside to build
facilities to produce solar cell wafers on a step-by-step basis
by 2015, according to an LG statement.
