Sept 26 Arrow Energy, a venture between Shell (RDSa.L) and PetroChina , has raised its offer for Australian gas explorer Bow Energy to A$535 million ($524.2 million).

Bow Energy said in a statement on Monday it had recommended shareholders vote in favour of the A$1.52 per share bid, up from the previous offer price of A$1.48 per share.

The Arrow LNG project, which will have an initial capacity of 8 million tonnes per annum and is expected to come online around 2017, is one of four coal-seam gas to LNG projects worth an estimated $70 billion near Australia's eastern port of Gladstone.

Arrow announced its initial offer on Aug. 22 in a bid to acquire resources to fuel its Australian gas-export project. The revised offer followed further talks between Bow and Arrow.

Chief Executive Officer of Bow Energy, Mr John de Stefani, said: "Bow has developed its coal seam gas assets successfully to a point where the involvement of a major player is ultimately required to best take the projects to the next step."

Arrow Energy plans to double the project's initial capacity to 16 mtpa in a second phase of the project, which will require additional gas reserves.

Two of the other coal seam gas projects in the area, Origin Energy and ConocoPhillips' Australia Pacific LNG and BG Group's Queensland Curtis Island LNG also have plans to expand their initial production capacity. ($1 = 1.021 Australian Dollars) (Reporting by Michael Smith in Sydney; Editing by Ed Davies)