SEOUL, Sept 26 Advisors in the sale of a controlling stake in Hynix are tapping potential bidders as shareholders are now open to new bids for the world's No.2 memory chipmaker after STX pulled out, an official with one of the shareholders said.

The stake is worth $2.5 billion at Friday's closing price.

The official said final bids were likely to be pushed back from late October as shareholders were scouting for fresh bids. (Reporting by Ju-min Park; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)