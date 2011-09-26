* Shares hit lowest in 3 yrs, have lost 78 pct since Nov 2010

* Shares were hit in June on talks Muddy Waters may target co

* Food-safety fears also weighed on stock

* Co sees fall in Q3 profit on bad publicity, rising costs

* No catalysts seen in near term - analysts

(Adds analyst quotes and updates share price)

By Kelvin Soh and Alison Leung

HONG KONG, Sept 26 Meat producer China Yurun Food Group's (1068.HK) shares dived 31 percent on Monday, their biggest single-day drop ever, after the company warned of a lower quarterly profit, the latest in a spate of negative news to hammer the stock.

Yurun's shares have failed to recover since rumours first started spreading in June that it may be a target of Muddy Waters, a short-seller whose negative reports have decimated shares of Chinese companies.

Muddy Waters eventually did not release any report on the company.

"In the mean time we do not foresee any catalysts for the company," said Nicolas Wang, an analyst at Daiwa Securities.

The stock ended down 31 percent at HK$7.51, its lowest close since October 2008. The blue chip Hang Seng Index .HSI fell 1.5 percent.

Yurun, whose investors at end-June included JPMorgan Chase (JPM.N), Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE) and Morgan Stanley (MS.N), has lost nearly fourth-fifths of its market value from a 52-week high of HK$34.40 per share in November, 2010.

"We saw active selling from U.S. houses such as Merrill Lynch and Citi, which indicates that U.S. hedge funds are liquidating their positions in the company," said Jackson Wong, a vice president of Tanrich Securities.

Yurun on Monday forecast earnings in the third quarter to fall because of bad publicity and rising costs, with the same factors affecting the business in the fourth quarter. [ID:nH9E7JU028]

This surprised the market as Yurun was a market leader and should be able to pass on rising costs to customers, analysts said.

"The most striking comment was that earnings will be impacted negatively by higher hog prices," JP Morgan analyst Jessica Hong wrote in a note.

"Yurun was able to maintain stable dollar profit per tonne in the past despite the changes in input costs. Now, we find it difficult to see why business has changed so dramatically."

<^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^

Short seller "talk" haunts Yurun: [ID:nL3E7HS04A]

Spreadtrum says accusations groundless: [ID:nL3E7HT0ZU]

Yurun unit finds illegal additive in hog: [ID:nL3E7K842A]

^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^>

SENTIMENT NEGATIVE

The selldown on Yurun shares has been amplified by the recent weakness in the global market, which is plagued by economic slowdown and the euro zone sovereign debt, brokers said.

A total of 114.7 million shares changed hands on Monday, nearly three times Friday's volume.

Twenty-four out of 27 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters's I/B/E/S rate Yurun shares a "buy" or "strong buy" with two "hold" and one "underperform".

"Sentiment is very negative although the company's fundamental is still good. It needs to bolster investors confidence in the next four to eight weeks for the stock to turn around," Wong of Tanrich Securities said.

Earlier this month, Yurun said one live hog at a subsidiary in China had tested positive for clenbuterol, an illegal additive in pig feed fed to animals to keep their meat lean, further worsening matters for the company.

The stock has traded under its book value of HK$7.91 per share and Yurun Chairman Zhu Yicai, among the richest in China's Jiangsu province, has been increasing his stake in the company in the past few months.

Although Zhu promised not to sell down his stake this year, there are concerns that his private property investment in mainland China may need cash as the real-estate market in the country is weak amid tight credit.

Zhu sold Yurun shares repeatedly in 2009 and 2010 to raise cash to fund his private investments. He aimed to grow his property flagship, Jiangsu Dihua Industrial Group Co Ltd, to top-10 in the industry in China by 2015 and planned to seek a listing for the real estate firm.

(Editing by Vinu Pilakkott and Muralikumar Anantharaman)

((kelvin.soh@thomsonreuters.com)(+852 2843 6345)(Reuters Messaging: kelvin.soh.reuters.com@reuters.net))

((If you have a query or comment on this story, send an email to news.feedback.asia@thomsonreuters.com)) Keywords: YURUN/

(C) Reuters 2011 All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of the Reuters group of companies around the world.