* Australia court to rule on Galaxy tablets this week
* Apple blocks Samsung from selling new tablets in Germany
* Samsung expands legal battle against biggest customer
* Samsung's chip business may lose Apple orders-analysts
* U.S. district court to hold prelim injunction hearing on
Oct 13
By Miyoung Kim
SEOUL, Sept 26 An intensifying legal battle
between Samsung Electronics Co and Apple Inc
is expected to crimp growth at one of the fastest
growing businesses of the Korean company, while threatening to
worsen business ties with the firm's largest customer.
The two technology firms have been locked in an acrimonious
global battle over smartphone and tablet patents since April,
and Apple has successfully blocked Samsung from selling its
latest tablets in Germany and some smartphone models in the
Netherlands.
The iPhone and iPad maker has also forced its rival to
indefinitely delay launching its new Galaxy tablets in
Australia, where a court will give its ruling this week.
Lawyers from Apple and Samsung argued their cases at a
hearing in Australia on Monday. Apple has sought an injunction
in Australia to ban sales of Samsung's Galaxy 10.1 tablet,
asserting three patents have been infringed.
Another hearing is set to resume on Thursday.
Another loss could dent Samsung's ambitious attempt to close
the gap with Apple in the global tablet market. The Galaxy
gadgets, powered by Google's Android operating system
are seen as the biggest challengers to Apple's mobile devices.
"Samsung's tablet business will be most affected and its
chip business will also take a hit as Apple moves to diversify
away from Samsung to the likes of Toshiba," said Nho Geun-chang,
an analyst at HMC Investment Securities.
"But taking passive steps for fear of losing its biggest
customer will slow down strong growth momentum at its telecoms
business, which Samsung doesn't want to see as the business is
set to become the biggest earnings generator this year and make
up for weakening chip profits. It'll be a costly battle for
Samsung."
The South Korean conglomerate supplied Apple with about $5.7
billion in components last year, some 4 percent of Samsung's
total sales.
Apple's portion grew to 5.8 percent of Samsung's sales in
the first quarter, driven by booming iPad and iPhone sales,
which Samsung supplies chips for, along with Japan's Toshiba
.
Apple and Samsung are scrapping for top spot in the
smartphone market, having overtaken the market leader for the
past decade, Finland's Nokia , in the second quarter.
Samsung still trails badly in tablet sales, where Apple
racked up 14 million iPad sales in the first half, versus
analysts' sales estimates of about 7.5 million Samsung tablet
products for all of 2011.
Samsung and Apple will square off in a more significant U.S.
court hearing next month about an injunction case.
Technology experts say Apple's intellectual property battle
with Samsung Electronics is part of its broader strategy of
using the courts to help cement the unassailable lead its iPad
has in the tablet market.
Samsung is betting on its new tablets to close the gap with
Apple and reach its target of increasing tablet sales by more
than five folds this year from last year.
SUPPLIER AND RIVAL
Analysts said what may become a longer-term challenge for
Samsung, is losing chip orders from Apple.
"For Samsung, (the) biggest concern is reduced order from
Apple. Without Apple's big backing, it would be difficult for
Samsung to boost its chip market share sharply," said Nho at
HMC.
"Apple is leveraging the fact that it's got alternative
suppliers. They may offer inferior or more expensive components
but it's something consumers barely notice and something Apple
can successfully use to pressure Samsung."
Samsung's smartphone business has been growing furiously,
powered by its flagship Galaxy lineups. Some analysts expect
Samsung to overtake Apple in unit terms as the world's No.1
smartphone vendor and report record profits in July-September,
as it has much broader lineups than the high-end focused Apple.
Samsung's smartphone sales soared more than 500 percent in
the second quarter, easily eclipsing Apple's 142 percent growth,
though Apple sold about 1 million more units. Nokia sales fell
30 percent.
Samsung sold 19.2 mln units of smartphones in the second
quarter.
Samsung and Apple are suing each other in 9 countries over
20 cases. Apple first fired salvo in April by suing Samsung in a
California court, saying the Galaxy lineup devices infringed on
its mobile technology patents and design.
Samsung shot back with claims of its own.
A lawyer representing Apple told the Federal Court of New
South Wales on Monday that it was "it was as plain as the
(Sydney) Opera House" that the Galaxy 10.1 tablet infringed
patents.
Samsung has rejected the accusations.
Some analysts said Samsung's aggressive stance could help it
gain some support from consumers.
"These legal battles are raising perception among consumers
that Samsung is the only one capable of competing against
Apple," said Choi Do-youn, an analyst at LIG Investment &
Securities.
Despite the global court cases, both companies could end up
settling the cases, HSBC said in a note.
"The most likely scenario is an out-of-court settlement,
after a long-drawn IP battle... As in the case of the
Nokia-Apple dispute, this issue too is likely to be settled out
of the court, after a long drawn legal dispute," said HSBC
analyst Daniel Kim.
