BRIEF-Hong Kong SFC says senior executives of Mayer Holdings breach disclosure requirement
Feb 7 Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission
September 26 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Monday.
Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)
Issue Amount 310 million Norwegian crown
Maturity Date May 25, 2021
Coupon 4.875 pct
Reoffer price 109.4814
Payment Date October 4, 2011
Lead Manager(s) SEB
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Full fees 1.875 pct
Denoms (K) 10
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN Programme
The issue size will total 1.535 billion
Norwegian crown when fungible
ISIN XS0617418529
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.
(Reporting By Milner D'Souza)
Feb 7 Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission
* Says it gets central bank approval to issue tier-2 capital bonds worth up to 40 billion yuan ($5.81 billion)
* Says Jan net profit at 426.8 million yuan ($62.01 million)