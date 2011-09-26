September 26 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Monday.

Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)

Issue Amount 310 million Norwegian crown

Maturity Date May 25, 2021

Coupon 4.875 pct

Reoffer price 109.4814

Payment Date October 4, 2011

Lead Manager(s) SEB

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Full fees 1.875 pct

Denoms (K) 10

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN Programme

The issue size will total 1.535 billion

Norwegian crown when fungible

ISIN XS0617418529

(Reporting By Milner D'Souza)