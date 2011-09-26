* Sees 300,000 ounces/yr gold output at Rainy River project

* Cash cost expected to be less than $600 an ounce

* Likely to spend C$650-C$700 mln to build the project

* Expects 2012 budget of C$60 mln, up about 7 pct

By Bhaswati Mukhopadhyay

Sept 26 Canadian precious metals explorer Rainy River Resources Ltd RR.V expects its flagship gold project to start producing by late-2015, and is well funded to complete the feasibility study next year.

"In 2012, we're going to do the feasibility study and, hopefully, start construction in 2013. We hope to start production by the end of 2015," Chief Executive Raymond Threlkeld said in an interview.

The gold project, also called Rainy River, is an advanced stage exploration project which is expected to produce an average of 300,000 ounces of gold and 500,000 ounces of silver a year and is expected to have a life of about 14 years.

While the cost to produce an ounce of gold should be less than $600 on average, Rainy River has found gold for as low as about $17 an ounce, said Threlkeld, who has previously led the development of Barrick Gold's (ABX.TO) projects in South America and Africa.

The project, located about 50 kms northwest of Fort Frances in western Ontario, has year-round road access with power lines in close proximity, which cuts capital costs, Threlkeld said.

Some analysts have compared Rainy River Resources with International Tower Hill (ITH.TO), which expects its Livengood project in Alaska to produce an average of 562,000 ounces of gold a year at a average cash cost of $703 per ounce.

Rainy River, which listed on the venture exchange in 2005, is likely to spend C$650-C$700 million ($633-$682 million) to build the project, said Threlkeld, who joined the company just over 2 years ago.

"We think we have a geology very similar to that of the Bousquet district, where 25 million ounces of gold has been mined," said Threlkeld, referring to the Bousquet district on the Ontario-Quebec border.

The preliminary economic assessment of the project is expected early next month after it was earlier deferred.

The company has raised about C$75 million so far and has about C$124 million in cash, which Threlkeld said was enough to fund it through the feasibility study.

Shares of Rainy River, which has a market value of about C$700 million, have lost a third of their value so far this year, closing at C$8.35 on Friday on the Toronto Venture Exchange.

The CEO said the company will raise equity again when the share price rises above C$12.

The company, whose other exploration stage project, TPK, is a JV with Northern Superior (SUP.V), expects its 2012 budget to increase to C$60 million from this year's C$56 million.

The company has received interest for the Rainy River gold project, but for now is focussed on developing the project itself, said Threlkeld. It has confidentiality agreements with two companies.

"As we produce 300,000 ounces or more, you will see our market cap re-rate ... I think you'll see a company that has the potential to triple its market capitalization," said Threlkeld.

"And that doesn't include acquisitions or anything else."

($1 = 1.027 Canadian Dollars)

(Reporting by Bhaswati Mukhopadhyay in Bangalore, Editing by Savio D'Souza and Ian Geoghegan)

((bhaswati.mukho@thomsonreuter.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 4135 5820; Reuters Messaging: bhaswati.mukho.reuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: RAINYRIVERRESOURCES/

(C) Reuters 2011 All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of the Reuters group of companies around the world.