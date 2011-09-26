September 26 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Monday.

Borrower E-Mart Co.Ltd

Issue Amount $300 million

Maturity Date September 29, 2013

Coupon 3-month Libor + 110 bp

Issue price Par

Payment Date September 29, 2011

Lead Manager(s) Citi, BNP Paribas, DBS Bank & CA-CIB

Ratings A3 (Moody's),A- (S&P)

Data supplied by International Insider.

(Reporting By Milner D'Souza)