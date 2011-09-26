* Deal terms not disclosed
* Transaction expected to be completed by year-end
Sept 26 Ranieri Real Estate Partners and funds
affiliated with billionaire investor Wilbur Ross' WL Ross & Co,
said they agreed to acquire Deutsche Bank Berkshire Mortgage
(DBBM), a unit of Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE), on undisclosed
terms.
DBBM originates multi-family loans for Fannie Mae, Freddie
Mac and the Federal Housing Administration (FHA).
It is the second-largest originator of Fannie Mae loans,
servicing a $28 billion multi-family loan portfolio, the
companies said in a statement.
"We expect the fundamentals of the multi-family market to
continue to improve and the shifting preference toward renting
over home ownership to fuel significant new demand, making DBBM
a strong platform for future growth," Jon Vaccaro, chief
executive of Ranieri Real Estate Partners LP, said.
Ranieri Real Estate Partners LP is part of Ranieri Partners
that was founded by mortgage veteran Lewis Ranieri -- considered
one of the fathers of the mortgage bond market and was
immortalized in author Michael Lewis' book "Liars Poker."
Jeff Day will remain as CEO at Deutsche Bank Berkshire
Mortgage, with the current management team and staff expected to
remain with the company.
The acquisition is expected to be completed by the end of
this year.
(Reporting by Brenton Cordeiro in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet
Das)